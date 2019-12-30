ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A South City woman says she came home to the property she owns in Benton Park Saturday to find the back had partially collapsed into the nearby alley.
“I’m tremendously thrilled that no one got hurt," said Peggy Ladd, who owns the home. “There’s gonna be more falling if we don’t do something.”
Ladd bought the property next to her home on Lynch Street in 2012 with plans to fix it up. She said the costs to rehab it ended up being too expensive.
“The stone mason told me the only way to rebuild this house is to take it all the way down and build it all the way back up," said Ladd.
Ladd said she first warned St. Louis City about the home's foundation crumbling in 2014. She said the city would not allow her to tear it down because it's historic, dating back to around the Civil War. She appealed the decision, but the Preservation Board denied it.
“Let me take this down so that it’s done in a planned manner instead of just on a busy Friday afternoon when there’s kids playing in the alley and the rest comes down," said Ladd. “All we want is to take this building down so it doesn’t hurt anybody."
Ladd filed a lawsuit in June against the city for not letting her demolish the home. The city said it is aware of the partial collapse over the weekend and is reviewing its options.
“I’m happy to pay for the demolition," said Ladd. “If they want me to store the stones so the house can be rebuilt when they find somebody who afford to do that, I’m happy to do that.”
The Preservation Board told News 4 no one could comment because it's involved in Ladd's lawsuit.
