SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tenants of the troubled Southwest Crossing apartments in the Carondelet neighborhood plan to rally in Clayton Monday.
The strike comes after residents have complained of horrible living conditions and lack of addressing health and safety concerns.
Terrell Woodson said he's been living at Southwest Crossing Apartments since 2014. He said conditions keep getting worse by the year.
“No maintenance, as far as lights being out on the property, trash not being picked up, water is being cut off, people are living with black mold. They are living with rats, mice, roaches,” Woodson said. “They’re living with holes in their ceilings, their bathroom ceilings, the conditions are really horrible.“
Residents said the company, Sansone Group, appointed to protect their property hasn't made improvements.
The rally would Sansone's Clayton office today at 11 a.m.
