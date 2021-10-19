SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The manager of Johnnie Brock's Dungeon in Soulard says because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the store planned ahead when it came to supply.
Experts say costumes, candy and decorations are loaded up at American ports, and a shortage of truck drivers means they may not make it to stores in time. The manager at Johnnie Brock's said they planned for a possible problem as COVID-19 spread in 2020.
"We were quick to see that this was gonna be an issue and we were quick to find alternate supplies," said Ethan Brock.
Since the store is open year-round, management is not afraid to have leftover product. Brock says seasonal stores are in a more difficult situation.
"We've been accepting shipments since March, whereas as lot of these temporary stores, they have a certain window," Brock said.
Brock says the store is seeing a lot of traffic compared with 2020, saying it is combination of the COVID-19 vaccine and a lot of people ready to celebrate Halloween.
