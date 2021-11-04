ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Video of a South City street shows multiple people shooting guns while they run down the street.
A motorcyclist fired a gun on South Grand Avenue in Dutchtown, not far from St. Mary's High School. Then two people started shooting, causing the motorcyclist to drive away.
Police said they received calls for shots fired but the suspects were gone when they arrived.
