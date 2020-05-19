SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The owner of a restaurant in the Hill neighborhood said he wasn’t sure what to expect when he opened for dine- in service on Monday.
Many businesses in St. Louis City and St. Louis County were allowed to re-open Monday with some restrictions. Restaurants are allowed to open their dining rooms but at limited capacity and with other restrictions.
The owner of Anthonino’s, Anthony Scarato, said he wasn’t sure what to expect, he said he heard reports of pent up demand, with people anxious to get out.
"The flood gates were not open so to speak, we're gonna wait and see how the week goes,” said Scarato.
The staff spent a lot of time cleaning in preparing to re-open. To maintain social distancing, the chairs are flipped on every other table, with a table cloth covering to separate the parties. Staff are wearing masks and have their temperatures checked when they come in, something required by the reopening guidelines.
“It kinda felt like the first day of school. Jitters, coming back after opening the dining room up, so a lot of jitters there. What's gonna happen? What's gonna happen?” Scarato said.
Scarato's restaurant still offers curbside pick-up, something that he says is going strong, but they're also now offering frozen pizzas and toasted ravioli.
Tuesday, St. Louis City officials encouraged restaurants to explore expanded outdoor seating.
