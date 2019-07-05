SOUTH ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- South City residents are frustrated after they say as many as 100 people put on a fireworks show from the Sigel Elementary School parking lot Thursday night in the middle of their neighborhood.
“Usually we always have fireworks, that’s just the nature of living in the city, but that was a pretty big display," Christopher Sievers said.
Sievers said he and his family came home around 11:45 p.m. and saw the fireworks. He says the fireworks continued until well past midnight.
Neighbors said they were also upset to see a massive mess left behind in the parking lot Friday morning.
“It looked like a war zone," Reyes said. "There was rocket debris everywhere, and on top of my car."
Reyes lives about 100 feet from fireworks at the school's parking lot.
“It felt like it was just too much and I was shocked it was still going on being on a main street that it didn’t get shut down sooner," Sievers said.
Sievers said several neighbors called police with concerns about how close the fireworks were to several homes.
“There was a police officer there and they said from what we heard, 'We’re trying to get them to quit,' but I guess they weren’t leaving," Sievers said.
News 4 asked city police if they were at Sigel Elementary and if they ticketed anyone. We're still waiting to hear back.
It's illegal in St. Louis City and County to shoot off your own fireworks. News 4 asked both police departments how many tickets were issued on July 4.
County police said they responded to 450 calls, but it's not clear how many resulted in a citation. City police arrested seven people and said more arrests could be coming.
“I don’t know if this year they were just overwhelmed, but it was way more than what should have been on a school property number one, but in this small neighborhood." Sievers said.
Sievers and a few other volunteers spent more than three hours Friday morning cleaning up the mess left behind in the Sigel Elementary School parking lot from the fireworks.
