ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner will meet with South City community members Tuesday Night to discuss and answer questions about reducing and her initiatives.
The Shaw Neighborhood Ownership Model (NOM) is collaborating with Tower Grove Heights, Tower Grove East, Benton Park West and Princeton Heights to put on the event.
Right now, St. Louis City police crime statistics show that total crime in Shaw is up 40% compared to this time last year. The type of crimes that have seen the biggest spikes are robberies, assaults and burglaries.
Over the weekend, Tower Grove South neighbors installed security cameras, paid for by funding they raised themselves. Two years ago, Shaw did the same thing, raising $20,000 to install new security cameras.
Tuesday night’s event with Gardner is open to the public. It runs from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Tower Grove Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.