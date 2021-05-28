Concrete barricades in downtown St. Louis will remain for foreseeable future The concrete barricades blocking parking spots around Kiener Plaza and narrowing streets around Downtown will remain in place until the city and the police department can come up with a more permanent solution.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- From speeding to drag racing and car stunts. St. Louis City residents say this isn’t happening just in the downtown area but also in South City.

News 4 received several emails from viewers with speed concerns in South City around Gravois, Kingshighway, and Hampton. One resident describes the popular roadways as drag strips.

“I think the speeding and people just need to slow down,” said one resident.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced this weekend they’re initiating their Summer Cruising Detail. However, that will only cover the Downtown area. Sources within the department shared with News 4 exclusively traffic plans for coverage of some South City neighborhoods. One full-time traffic enforcement officer was assigned to District 3. The officers will be on the lookout for speed violators and expired plates. The department is hopeful this will have a positive impact.

City leaders also announced Friday concrete barricades placed to prevent speeding will remain up. The concrete barricades blocking parking spots around Kiener Plaza and narrowing streets around Downtown will remain in place until the city and the police department can come up with a more permanent solution.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the barricades have helped cut back on drag racing, cruising and other dangerous behavior since they were installed in the summer of 2020.

“These parking spots were a party zone for cruisers, even [police’s] best attempts to keep people from congregating there, they would just come back,” said Nick Dunne, spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones.