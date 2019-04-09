ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner met with South City community members Tuesday night to discuss and answer questions about reducing crime and her initiatives.
The Shaw Neighborhood Ownership Model (NOM) is collaborated with Tower Grove Heights, Tower Grove East, Benton Park West and Princeton Heights to put on the event.
Right now, St. Louis City police crime statistics show that total crime in Shaw is up 40 percent compared to this time last year. The type of crimes that have seen the biggest spikes are robberies, assaults and burglaries.
Overall crime in the city is down compared to this time last year, but certain areas are seeing spikes.
"It's kind of what I have expected living in the city," said Ashley Murry, a resident of Tower Grove. "I have lived in the city, 10 years, frown downtown to the grove, I will say consistently i feel safe."
Over the weekend, Tower Grove South neighbors installed security cameras, paid for by funding they raised themselves. Two years ago, Shaw did the same thing, raising $20,000 to install new security cameras.
"I think the really bad things get highlighted and that is sort of what makes the news consistently, so I try to be as safe as possible," Murry said.
Gardner has spent months meeting with neighborhood associations to hear first-hand about crime.
Leaders of the neighborhood organizations News 4 spoke with believe the dialogue helps Gardner understand which resources to give police.
"What we have been looking at are short-term solutions, locally, in our different neighborhood groups. What we decided to do is pull our resources together and hold these public, sort of, town hall events," said Ryan Barry with the Tower Grove Neighborhood Ownership Model.
Tuesday night’s event with Gardner was held the Tower Grove Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.