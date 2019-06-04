SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Residents in South City say they’re fighting more than flooding, they’re forced to look at trash floating in River Des Peres.
News 4 received a couple calls and emails from people concerned with the trash and debris piling up.
“An eyesore,” said Jennie Crowder, who lives near River Des Peres. “They keep the streets so nice and clean and then to see that – a massive amount of trash. It’s sort of sickening looking, it’s not natural.”
Most of the trash and debris pile ups are along River City/Carondelet Boulevards and Germania between Alabama Avenue and Morganford.
These are areas where bridges and overpasses are, and the water can no longer flow.
“I know you really can't get down there when there's water in it, but you would think with the higher water level and with it not going under the bridge it could be a way you could get it out of there,” said Crowder.
River Des Peres is a storm water system, meaning some of the water that flows has trash, waste and pesticides in it.
Sean Hadley, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Sewer District, told News 4 the bridges and overpasses are acting as dams, so the trash is damming up against them and has nowhere to go.
“It's the city's responsibility to take care of the debris within the river, but with the levels so high typically you wouldn't see this if the river was at a normal level because all that debris would just wash out into the Mississippi,” said Hadley.
Hadley said right now the waters are too high for city crews to go in and clean the debris. He said crews will have to wait until the water recedes to get it all out.
