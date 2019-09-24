SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A south St. Louis resident is warning homeowners about a man who he believes is going door-to-door posing as an employee of a popular cable company to scope out houses to steal from.
“People are trying to get a look into your house to see what you have, is there anything worth stealing in there?" said Steve Ganassin, who captured the man on his home surveillance video.
Ganassin says he and his wife were watching TV at their home in the Southwest Garden neighborhood last week when someone rang their doorbell.
“Answered the door and it was a gentleman saying he was from Spectrum," said Ganassin.
Ganassin says the man was wearing a Spectrum polo.
“He wanted to know if we had Spectrum service," said Ganassin. “I said we already have Spectrum service, but if you were from Spectrum you would already know that."
Ganassin says he asked the man for identification. The man is heard on surveillance video saying he doesn't have any, only the tablet he was holding in his hand. He goes on to say he has only worked for the company for a couple months and is waiting for his manager to get him an ID.
Ganassin says the car the man was driving was another red flag.
"It had an old tattered Spectrum magnet that looked like he just threw it up there real quick. Most of the folks that do this make sure their vehicles are well marked, their people have their IDs and everything they have says Spectrum on it," said Ganassin.
Ganassin tells News 4 he told the man he was going to call Spectrum himself. That's when Ganassin says the man sat in his car for a few minutes before eventually driving off.
Ganassin believes this would be easy to fall for and wants to warn other homeowners about phony employees.
“It’s how they act when they come up. Some will act real cool and calm but you gotta be pick that out. It’s terrible you can’t trust everybody anymore," said Ganassin.
A representative for Spectrum says employees typically don't go door-to-door unless someone has a late charge on their bill or a scheduled appointment.
In a statement, Spectrum said:
"The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. All of our employees carry company identification, and any concerned customer can contact us to confirm an employee's identity."
