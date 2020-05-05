SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Neighbors in one South City neighborhood are looking out for each other.
The LaSalle Park neighborhood consists of a few hundred historic homes just south of downtown St. Louis. A few weeks ago, residents noticed a long line of cars wrapped around their neighborhood.
"I thought it was some kind of traffic accident until I realized it was the line of people waiting to go to the food pantry at Life Wise STL just up the street from us," LaSalle Neighborhood Association President David Boykin said.
Boykin decided to round up several neighborhood volunteers to decorate more than 300 paper grocery bags with inspirational quotes and pictures on them. Last week, the group filled up wagons full of paper bags and distributed them to every house in the neighborhood.
Just 48 hours later, they couldn't believe their eyes.
“We were somewhere in the 2,000 pound range, maybe a little higher that some of the corporate donations that came in a few days later," Boykin said.
Neighbors said they were pleasantly surprised at the high number of people who took part in the food drive.
“It’s positive," said neighbor Mike Boland. "It’s not a drug deal down the street or someone got shot, this is the heart and soul of what people believe and look forward to actually give blessings to other people.”
The group gathered so many donations, they recruited the help of additional neighborhood volunteers to transport the bags of food to the food pantry. A caravan of cars stuffed full of donations made its way to Life Wise.
“It went from, 'Hey lets do a food drive,' to you have all these people giving their time and coming together and seeing the end product, I think that was the 'wow' factor for me," said neighbor Crystal Leasck.
She and her husband used their golf cart to help transport donations.
"We loaded it all up and headed over there and saw an amazing amount of donations in the gym, it was really impressive," Andrew Leasck said. "It took no time at all, it wasn't inconvenient and we'd encourage other small neighborhoods to do the same.
A few days later, Boykin said the line of cars at the food pantry exceeded 350.
"Just think about every time you open your pantry and there's so much food in there that you'll not get around to eating any time soon," he said. "That kind of simple donation can really help some of these families in need."
Formerly running the food pantry out of a few small office spaces, Life Wise is now able to store all of its donations in its gymnasium.
