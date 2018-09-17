SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Residents of Tower Grove Heights are not waiting for police to take action against some very young criminals.
The move comes after one resident says issues involving children are on the rise.
“Young kids going up and down the street, looking for unlocked car doors, quick, easy scores,” said Ryan Barry with the Tower Grove Heights Safety Committee.
One of the most recent crimes involving minors was the keying a of a car that occurred around 7:00 p.m. Thursday. According to police reports, a 9-year-old boy and another boy around the age of 5 threw rocks at, and scratched a car that was in an alley between Hartford and Juniata.
Many residents say crimes of opportunity have been a problem.
Barry said he and other community leaders have formed a neighborhood safety committee dedicated to curbing such crimes by raising money for cameras.
“Our plan is to get a couple dozen cameras on the street by the end of the year,” said Barry.
Barry says the committee is still working to determine which properties to place the cameras at.
“Trying to target homes on the corner because the intersections are the highest visibility areas,” said Barry.
Tuesday, Tower Grove Heights residents are meeting with Tower Grove East Community leaders to talk about dual efforts to decrease crime.
