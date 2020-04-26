SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Neighbors within the LaSalle Park neighborhood near Soulard are coming together to help fix a problem brought to their attention right outside their front windows.
"I came out of my house Thursday morning and I noticed a huge line of cars and I was thinking, 'what the heck is going on," said David Boykin, the president of the LaSalle Park Neighborhood Association. "I thought it was a traffic accident or something."
But it wasn't. Instead, the line of cars along Park Avenue were waiting to access the nearby Life Wise STL Food Pantry.
"What threw me though, is this isn't who you'd normally expect," he said. "These weren't the economically vulnerable, these were middle class and above families lining up all the way past the freeway and down and I think it hit me and all our residents here that this crisis big and its effecting a lot of people."
The neighbors came up with a plan to hold their own food drive, in hopes of donating the non-perishables to the food pantry.
"These food pantries aren't made for this kind of crisis," Boykin said. "They're stressed and they're having to turn people away."
Boykin and several of his neighbors decorated hundreds of paper grocery bags with inspirational quotes and pictures. On Sunday, they wheeled the bags around the neighborhood, placing one on each doorstep."
"We'll come back around on Tuesday and collect them all up and hopefully they'll be full of food donations we can then pass on to the pantry," Boykin said.
Terry Jackson lives in the LaSalle Park neighborhood and said the idea is a great one.
"It's a great thing, there are a lot of people in need right now and we all, who are blessed, need to step up and be a blessing," Jackson said. "So many people are just getting by everyday, so if we can give them a meal or two, we should."
Boykin said he and his neighbors will wipe down all of the donations with sanitizer wipes before turning them over to the food pantry.
