SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Firefighters are credited with saving almost all the items inside a south St. Louis museum after a fire Tuesday night.
Museum tenet Frank Absher with the St. Louis Media History Foundation said antique radios, microphones and documents were all saved.
The building on Russell Boulevard across the street from the Compton Hill Water Tower is owned by the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum.
Karpeles has about a dozen locations across the country where they house documents and manuscripts connected to people from history, according to the local director Kerry Manderbach.
Manderbach said their museum on Russell has been open in St. Louis since mid-2015.
Manderbach said their future will depend on what the city and insurance decide about the now-condemned building. He added they hope to be able to share more of their history with people in the St. Louis area.
“I’m glad to see the main structure is still pretty stable so that’s promising,” said Amy Keller, who lives in the neighborhood.
Absher said they will have a board meeting over the weekend where they will discuss finding a new location to share their artifacts.
“It’s a record of life in the days that are gone now,” said Absher.
He is extremely grateful for the fire department’s quick and careful response saving irreplaceable items.
“We’ve got a lot of paper material and photographs inside in filing cabinets and that’s all going to have to be moved out here because the building is unsafe and has been condemned,” said Absher.
The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.
Manderbach said they believe the flames started in the upper back portion of the building. He said it is a part of the building they don’t really use but occasionally store items at.
The building was once a church and was built in the early 1900s.
There were no injuries during Tuesday night's fire, and about 80 firefighters responded.
