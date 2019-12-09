ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For almost a month, a South City man was looking for answers after being hit by a driver fleeing from police.
Hatem Shahudh said he was driving to work on Nov. 13 when the driver blew through a stop sign and hit him in the intersection of Nebraska and Osage.
“If I pushed the gas just a little bit harder it would have cost me my life,” Shahudh said.
According to St. Louis police, officers conducted a traffic stop nearby and advised the driver he was being placed under arrest for bench warrants. They said the suspect immediately took off, eventually hitting Shahudh.
Shahudh’s front bumper was destroyed and cost $7,000 to repair. He said he had to pay almost half of the repair bill out of pocket.
After filing a police report on the day of the crash, Shahudh said he was told it’d be available within 7-15 days. He said he called more than 20 times throughout the last month and could never get an answer as to whether it was ready to be picked up or not.
“Every time it's the report has been written, but hasn't been validated or signed,” Shahudh said.
Shahudh said he needed the report to give to his insurance company and to potentially press charges against the driver.
Monday, News 4 contacted police about the crash and report. Less than two hours after we called, Shahudh was told the report was finally ready. Investigators said the report was completed on November 15, two days after the crash, but could not answer why no one ever answered Shahudh’s phone calls.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
