SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis man’s jeep is unrecognizable after it was stolen and found two days later.
Kevin Stoverink lives in Tower Grove South and said he woke up on Saturday morning to find his bright yellow Jeep stolen from Humphrey and Roger Place.
“It was kind of like a sick feeling kind of in your stomach,” said Stoverink.
Stoverink said that was a feeling he was used to. Three days prior, his motorcycle was stolen from outside of his apartment.
“Very unlucky, right now I am just thinking what I can do for a new vehicle,” he said.
Stoverink filed two police reports, one for the stolen motorcycle and the other for the stolen Jeep. He and his girlfriend searched throughout the weekend for the stolen vehicles.
Sunday night, Stoverink said he received a call from police. He said authorities found his Jeep about 15 minutes from where it was stolen on Oleatha and Wabash Avenue. The car was found completely torn apart and spray painted black, left unrecognizable.
“They took it to a chop shop took all the parts off ,rolled it over there dumped it and spray painted it black,” he said.
Stoverink said the thieves also cut the VIN number out of the dashboard. According to police, this tactic isn’t uncommon. Stealing cars and disassembling parts for profit is on the rise. Many drivers are now turning to new technologies like UV ink markings to hide the VIN number in secure places.
News 4 reached out to St. Louis police for surveillance video and still waiting to hear back. Meantime, Stoverink is relying out friends and family to get to where he needs to be.
“To not have your vehicle that you're used to having it's tough,” he said.
