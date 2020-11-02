ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A victim was with a 4-year-old child in a car near a North County apartment complex when he was was shot and killed Sunday.
The shooting happened around 1:00 p.m. in the 5300 block of Glastone Place, which is near Lucas Hunt Village.
Police say Steven Strong-Patterson, 24, of South City was in a car with a 4-year-old when someone fired multiple shots into the car. The man was killed. The child was not injured.
The suspect then fled.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
