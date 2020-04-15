SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A tractor rolled over a 52-year-old man in an accident in South City Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened just before 3 p.m. in the 3800 block of Holly Hills.
Police said 52-year-old Michael Desnoyer, of the 6400 block of Virginia, was cutting grass on a hill on a John Deere 5055e tractor when it rolled over on him.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
