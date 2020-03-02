SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A South City man is frustrated after he said he came home to find a political campaign sign in his yard that was put there without his permission.
Chris Caldwell told News 4 he returned home from work Sunday and found a sign for Michelle Sherod in his yard, a candidate for Missouri state senate. He believes a campaign staffer placed it there.
“This is the first time I had someone supposed to be running as a senator saying, 'No, I’m just gonna put my sign in your yard, I’m not gonna ask your permission," said Caldwell.
He said he reached out to the Elections Ethics Commission and was told to call Sherod's campaign. He tried, he said, but wasn't able to get in touch with her. News 4 also tried and was not able to get through.
News 4 has learned St. Louis City and St. Louis County regulate when political signs can be in yards. In the city, signs are only allowed 60 days prior to the primary and must be removed within 30 days after the general election. In the county, signs must be taken down within seven days after the election.
With Missouri's primary not until August, the sign in Caldwell's yard would have violated the city ordinance. Caldwell said had Sherod or a staffer talked with him in person, things could have ended differently.
“I would have asked her what her views are and probably would have heard her out and if I supported her I probably would have put a sign out, no problem," said Caldwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.