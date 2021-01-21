ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City is still waiting for its first vaccine shipment.
The city is working with St. Alexius Hospital to help get first responders vaccinated.
The hospital heard city firefighters needed their first doses and they happened to have an extra shipment. They donated those doses to the fire department.
"They were excited, actually a couple of firefighters took it upon themselves to get their chainsaw out and trimmed two of our trees badly in need of trimming. So they were very, very grateful,” said St. Alexius Hospital CEO Gregory Brentano.
The hospital says they immunized around two hundred firefighters.
A spokesperson for the city they hope to receive several thousand doses from the state in the next few days.
