SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway following an overnight shooting in south St. Louis.
Around 10:30 a.m., a person was shot near the Phillips 66 gas station on South Broadway in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.
This year's homicide toll has already passed last year's total of 194. As of Monday, St. Louis City's toll has increased to 206 homicides which surpasses 2017’s total of 205.
According to St. Louis Police's statistics, 153 homicides, or about 75 percent of cases, remain unsolved.
