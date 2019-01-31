SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A south St. Louis family told News 4 they just wanted their dog back, but instead received a phone call they describe as terrifying.
In early January, Lakeisha Wortham let her Chihuahua named Bella outside in her fenced-in backyard.
A short time later, Wortham went to let the dog inside but discovered Bella was no longer in the yard.
A neighbor later told Wortham her pet was being cared for by Stray Paws Rescue, located in St. Louis.
Wortham said, “They tell us the dog is badly hurt, she’s crying out. Everything from the waist down is broken and shattered. It’s going to cost $3,000 to get her fixed. It sounds like they were trying to scare us into surrendering her so they could keep her. Because we weren’t doing that, they stopped taking our calls.”
Wortham says her family tried repeatedly to get the location of their pet but only learned about Bella’s location after receiving an anonymous phone call.
She said, “We get a private phone call from some lady we don’t know and she tells us the dog is at a particular address in O’Fallon, Missouri.”
Wortham and her family called O’Fallon police and drove to the home. O'Fallon police confirm the call.
After arriving at the house, Wortham said police found Bella inside.
On the way home with the dog, the Wortham’s received a phone call from an angry individual, so they recorded the call using another cell phone. The Wortham’s provided the recording to News 4.
The caller makes racist remarks including threats to kill.
At one point the caller stated, “Why don’t you shoot some of your friends tonight. You know white people like that when you shoot each other.”
Wortham said, “It takes away your peace of mind, these people have our address.”
The Wortham’s saved the recording along with their call log.
According to the call log, the number goes to a phone belonging to Tony Nichols.
The voicemail box states, “Yes, this is Tony with Stray Paws Rescue.”
State records indicate Tony Nichols is the president of Stray Paws Rescue.
The organization’s website claims a moral responsibility to protect abandoned, abused and homeless animals.
Investigative Reporter Chris Nagus confronted Nichols for answers about the Wortham’s dog and the phone call the family received.
Nagus played the recorded calls for Nichols and asked who made the call.
Nichols responded, “I don’t know dude.”
He added, “They did everything inappropriate” referring to the Wortham’s and their quest to retrieve the dog.
During a follow up phone call to Nichols, he told Nagus he didn’t know who was using his phone that day.
The owner of the O’Fallon, Mo. home where the Wortham’s dog was ultimately retrieved is listed as the Vice President of Stray Paws Rescue.
She told News 4 her encounter with the Wortham’s was uneventful with no problems.
She also told News 4 she alerted Nichols and other members of the Stray Paws board after the police arrived but nobody seemed upset.
According to an email from Stray Paws Rescue, they were contacted by an individual “who reported that a small dog had been thrown from a car in front of her home and was injured.”
It adds, “At no time did our volunteer open a gate or steal this dog from anyone’s backyard.”
According to the letter, “Stray Paws paid for the initial visit and treatment of this dog from its own funds.”
It also reads, “This dog was not wearing any tags nor was she micro-chipped.”
The letter also states, “Unfortunately, there have also been some accusations made against us regarding an incident that allegedly occurred after we surrendered the dog to authorities. Stray Paws takes its responsibility to the community – both human and non-human – very seriously.”
It adds, “As a board, we will not tolerate misconduct or discrimination in any form by any of our volunteers or board members.”
The entire statement from Stray Paws Rescue can be read here.
The organization confirms they are conducting a full investigation and will decide upon appropriate disciplinary actions.
St. Louis police also confirm they are investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.