SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A South City family says two cars were stolen from outside their home in the span of a few days.
A white Lincoln MKZ was running in the driveway when the family says it was stolen. Their Volkswagon Passat, which was parked behind their garage and behind a chain lock, was taken Wednesday.
“Hitting the same house twice over a three day span. It’s just unnerving, unnerving. No, we’re not at the point where we’re afraid to leave our house,” said victim Lina Galinurova.
Police found the Volkswagon Thursday night but are still searching for the Lincoln.
The family believes the same thieves are behind the stealing of both cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.