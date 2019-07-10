ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)- An investigation is underway after a man attempted to rob a Family Dollar in South City Sunday morning.
Police said a man entered a Family Dollar in the 3800 block of S. Grand and demanded money. He also allegedly grabbed his waistband to show he had a gun.
An employee told the man there was no money was in the register since the store just opened. Then, the suspect ran from the scene.
Officers later located the suspect near Grand and Chippewa and took him into custody.
No one was injured.
