SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A water main break near Oak Hill Elementary in south St. Louis has left the school without water, officials said.
According to a spokesperson with district, students of all grade levels were already heading to school and were re-directed to Long Middle School for the rest of the day.
School officials said students were fed breakfast and settled into class.
Students will be transported back to the elementary school to pick-up when school ends.
It is unknown when the water main break will be repaired.
