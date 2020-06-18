ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A South City community says it’s done with secondary police patrols.
Thursday, the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District will decide what’s next in keeping the neighborhood safe. The group says black lives matter and refused to let racism and white supremacy live in the neighborhood.
The group says it had to step back and evaluate, and when they did they found on several occasions where their actions have not aligned with addressing social inequality and systemic oppression.
In 2018, News 4 told you the group wanted to reduce crime here. It pursued the policy used by most commercial districts by adding more police officers to the street - despite the fact they say - 'more officers' does not equate to 'more safety.'
The group says it's committed to doing things differently.
The $24,000 that was set aside in the group's budget for those patrols, will now be used to implement a public safety vision that is driven by the desires of this community.
It’s unclear what that vision looks like, but the conversation Thursday is a starting point, they say.
