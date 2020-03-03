SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A South City store owner is facing a setback just days before his store was set to re-open for the first time after a shooting.
A gunman barged into Beirut Market in December and shot the owner in the arm and stomach. He spent the last few months recovering and had plans to re-open this week until he received a call on Tuesday.
“He called me and told me somebody broke your windows,” said the owner, who did not want to be named.
The owner found out someone shattered the store’s windows, delaying the re-opening another two weeks. Despite the setbacks, the owner said he plans to press forward.
Investigators are still searching for the suspect in the shooting and are investigating what led to the shattered windows overnight.
