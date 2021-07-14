South City building collapses after car crashes into it

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A building in South City collapsed after a car struck it Wednesday afternoon.
Just before noon, police and fire crews were called to the area of Arsenal and South Compton Avenue for a two-car crash. The impact caused a SUV to roll into the front of a nearby building, causing it to collapse. Bricks were toppled on top of a black SUV. Firefighters said one person was able to get out of the SUV before they arrived.
Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A Collapse Rescue Task Force team was called to the scene to extract the SUV from the building.
Battalion 4 reports: Two patients transported by #EMS Medic 35; non-urgently with non-life threatening injuries.— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) July 14, 2021
Members are removing loose bricks from the building to make the scene safer.@SLMPD, City Tow, and the Building Division also on scene. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/WDv3WAktEp
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.