South City building collapses after car crashes into it

 A building in South City collapsed after a car struck it Wednesday afternoon.

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A building in South City collapsed after a car struck it Wednesday afternoon.

Just before noon, police and fire crews were called to the area of Arsenal and South Compton Avenue for a two-car crash. The impact caused a SUV to roll into the front of a nearby building, causing it to collapse. Bricks were toppled on top of a black SUV. Firefighters said one person was able to get out of the SUV before they arrived. 

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A Collapse Rescue Task Force team was called to the scene to extract the SUV from the building. 

This is a developing story.

