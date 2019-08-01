ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect was arrested in Hazelwood following a south St. Louis robbery Wednesday evening.
The 22-year-old victim told police he was attempting to buy a cell phone from the suspect in the 3400 block of Jamieson Avenue around 5 p.m. When the victim realized the phone didn’t work, he attempted to leave but the suspect pulled out a gun and robbed him of money.
The suspect was eventually found in Hazelwood and taken into custody.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
