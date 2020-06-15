BEREKLEY COUNTY, South Carolina (CNN) — It's the one-year anniversary of when a South Carolina deputy pulled over a speeding driver and saved a newborn's life.
A 12-day-old baby girl was in the vehicle, choking to death. Deputy William Kimbro performed CPR and got her breathing again.
He passed her off to medical personnel, but she didn't leave his life.
"Today, one year ago, is the day that I met Ryleigh when I saved her life,” said Kimbro.
So, when the doorbell rang last night, Kimbro couldn't wipe the smile away.
It's not like he hasn't seen her lately.
"On May 31st was Miss Ryleigh's one-year-old birthday, so she had her birthday, and it was just phenomenal. We went to the birthday. And, it was great,” he continued.
Last week, he came bearing gifts. Last night, it was Ryleigh.
"I was finally able to scratch it off, and, underneath the scratcher, it says 'Will you be my godfather?' My jaw just dropped. And, I just had this look on her, on my face. And, I just looked at Ryleigh, who was sitting on her grandma's lap. And, I just said, absolutely, yes, absolutely, and my wife got the same card,” said Kimbro.
The video simply tells the story here. A family more that grateful for an officer, an officer now becoming family.
All because of one day: June 11th, 2019.
"What was the reason that I actually went down that street, you know? Because there were five, six, seven other streets I could have gone down. You know what? As the saying goes, 'God works in mysterious ways,’” said Kimbro.
No longer a mystery who Ryleigh's godparents are.
