ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Charges were filed Monday against a South Carolina couple accused in two random St. Louis shooting deaths.
Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson face 14 charges charges, including two counts of murder. St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced the charges in a media conference Monday evening. The charges comes hours after Terry, 26, was arrested following a week-long manhunt in South Carolina.
The full list of charges are:
- Two counts of first-degree murder
- Two counts of unlawful use of a weapon
- Two counts of first-degree attempted assault
- One count of first-degree robbery
- Seven counts of armed criminal action
Bell said the duo also opened fire on a vehicle driving along Interstate I-170 at St. Charles Rock Road on May 15, but no one was injured. The couple allegedly fired ten shots at the vehicle, three of which struck the car.
Tyler and Simpson traveled to St. Louis in mid-May. While here, police said, they killed Dr. Sergei Zacharev in Brentwood and Barbara Goodkin in University City. Goodkin's husband, who was driving the car Barbara was riding in, was shot in the chest, but the bullet struck his cell phone, in his shirt pocket, which likely saved his life, Bell said. Police say there were no connections between either of the victims or the suspects.
The Goodkins were driving home from dinner on Delmar Boulevard. Zacharev had just returned home to St. Louis from Florida. Police said he was robbed after the shooting.
"This is a very isolated series of events. It's not like we have sociopaths - psychopaths - running around, shooting people, doing robberies everyday," Brentwood Police Chief Joseph Spiess said. "It is certainly scary but it is a very isolated event."
Terry is charged with the May 2 murder of Thomas Durrell Hardin and two separate shootings in South Carolina on that date.
Simpson is believed to also be connected to the three South Carolina crimes and allegedly drove the vehicle during Hardin’s murder. A body found in Great Falls, South Carolina on Wednesday was identified as Simpson’s 33-year-old husband Eugene Simpson. Authorities have not said how he died. He had been reported missing May 2.
Detectives from the Major Case Squad traveled to South Carolina last week to meet with detectives there as they continue to piece together their timeline. They also plan to interview the suspects.
