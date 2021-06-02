ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A South Carolina couple accused in two random St. Louis shooting deaths are now linked to a murder in Tennessee.

Man wanted in Brentwood, University City murders arrested in South Carolina Police identified the suspects as Adrienne Simpson, 34, and Tyler Terry, 26. The Major Case Squad is also investigating whether the two were involved in any other violent crimes while they were in the St. Louis area.

Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson were charged locally in the May shooting deaths of Dr. Sergei Zacharev in Brentwood and Barbara Goodkin in University City. They are also accused of shooting Goodkin’s husband, who was driving the car Barbara was riding in, and of opening fire on a car driving along Interstate 170 at St. Charles Rock Road on May 15.

Terry is also charged in the May 2 murder of Thomas Durrell Hardin and two separate shootings in South Carolina. Simpson is also believed to be connected to those crimes. A body later found in Great Falls, South Carolina was identified as Simpson’s 33-year-old husband Eugene Simpson. Authorities have not said how he died.

The newest case the duo is linked to is the death of an unnamed man in Memphis, Tennessee on May 17. Few details have been released regarding the latest killing, but Chester County officials told WBTV the murder happened before 2 a.m.

WBTV reports the Tennessee homicide would have given the suspects less than 24 hours to return to Chester, where they led police on a chase starting at 11 p.m. that night. At the end of the chase, Simpson was arrested and a week-long manhunt for Terry began.