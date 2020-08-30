ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The man accused of shooting two police officers, and killing one of them, has a lengthy criminal history in Florida and Missouri.
According to sources, the suspect is 43-year-old Thomas Kinworthy. He was arrested on Sunday for Saturday's shooting and is being held at the St. Louis City Justice Center.
Kinworthy shot Officer Tamarris Bohannon and another officer when they were responding to a shooting call in south St. Louis City. Bohannon died from his injuries on Sunday.
Kinworhty has not been officially charged for Officer Tamarris Bohannon’s death, but he has a long criminal history, spanning decades.
He reportedly had drug offenses in Missouri in the 1990’s.
In 2001, he went to prison in Florida for six years for aggravated battery with a firearm, shooting at a man in what police called a road rage incident.
He was convicted of exposing himself to an undercover officer in Florida in 2009.
Then in January this year, he was charged for attempted sexual battery and kidnapping, choking the victim and attempting a sex act, according to court documents.
And while investigating that case, police executed a search warrant and found Kinworthy had an arsenal of guns, ammo and tactical gear, like a ballistics vest and drum magazines.
According to court documents, he reportedly texted a friend talking about having hundreds of rounds.
He was out on bond and had an active warrant for his arrest for failing to appear to court. At some point this month, he made his way from Florida to Missouri, where he had ties.
At this time, a motive for shooting the officers is unknown.
