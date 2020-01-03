ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A close call in North County on New Year's Eve was caught on camera. A woman said a bullet from celebratory gunfire hit her windowsill, then ricocheted onto her SUV.
“It sounds like a war zone and I think if someone has PTSD I mean that’s got to be just horrifying for them. It’s scary for me and I don’t have PTSD," said Amy Maxwell.
Maxwell was in the living room of her Hanley Hills home and decided to stream her Ring camera at midnight expecting there to be a lot of gunfire like last year. She guesses there were well over 50 gunshots.
“I think of somebody that’s you know served our country cowering in the basement because of this, because people are being stupid out there with guns,” said Maxwell.
About five minutes into streaming her Ring camera, she said she could tell one of the bullets had hit her home.
“If it had been fired straight it would have come in the window but even if had come at a better angle it would have broken the window," said Maxwell. “It’s dangerous enough that night if you are going out. The idea is stay home you’re safe but then you hear bullets dropping out of the sky around your house.”
The bullet chipped some of the paint on her SUV. She said she's just thankful no one was outside.
Maxwell wants the big takeaway to be that there are plenty of other, safer ways to ring in the new year.
“Bang pots and pans together. If you want to make noise, trust me it makes noise. I’ve done it," said Maxwell.
She said she didn't call police assuming there wasn't much they could do to help.
