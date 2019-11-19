ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Bar goes, get excited for more holiday-themed bars around the area. Molly's In Soulard announced their Christmas pop-up concept, LIT, on Tuesday.
The concept is made to offer their 21+ customers a holiday-themed experience starting on Black Friday and going through mid-December. The theme runs Thursdays through Sundays.
READ: Sippin' Santa: 2 Christmas-themed pop-up bars returning to St. Louis
You can find more information at mollysinsoulard.com
