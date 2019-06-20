ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Soulard residents say it was a smell that zinged their nose hairs.
“We're like 'What is that? That funk oh my word," said Melisse Melickian.
Residents say the strong odor seems to be coming from across the river. Directly across from Soulard in the Metro East is a cluster of plants and factories.
One of those plants is Veolia Incineration Facility.
News 4 found they burn more than 50 chemicals in incinerators
Earlier this week, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced this plant will be allowed to scale back on monitoring chemical emissions.
A new permit from the EPA requires Veolia to install Mercury emission controls on two incinerators that did not previously have them.
However, area environmental groups say this permit will only allow Veolia to release larger levels of emissions into the air.
News 4 reached out to Veolia for a comment but have yet to hear back.
News 4 obtained a copy of the facility’s most recent EPA report. It states their last inspection was done in April.
Authorities found they had a “High Priority” violation for not being in compliance with air quality standards.
The EPA says the permit it issued this week includes improvements to Veolia’s procedures for analyzing waste burned in the incinerators.
