SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The virtual Soulard Mardi Gras Parade was held Saturday, part of a push by organizers to keep everyone safe but also help small business sales.
"We are are not doing any kind of mass gathering of any sort," said Mack Bradley with the Mardi Gras foundation.
The parade provided interesting facts about different St. Louis landmarks including the Science Center, Magic House, Zoo and City Museum.
The parade is one of many virtual events during Mardi Gras season. All of the events will be virtual expect for one.
"So this year, we are doing a drive thru Taste of Soulard where people buy their taste booklets online and then they drive through and pick it up curbside," said Bradley.
Organizers are trying to keep people safe, but also help local restaurants.
"We are encouraging all of them, along with the business association, to have either tickers or a limited number of reservations so that they can open as the law allows them to be open on that day inside, with whatever the capacity limits are," said Bradley.
Current COVID-19 restrictions in the city mean that restaurants can only allow 50 percent of their indoor capacity.
COVID-19 has prompted many annual events, such as the Dogtown St. Patrick's Day Parade, to be canceled.
Organizers say they are working with the city to prevent the typical big crowds.
"We want to smart about this and we want to be safe about this in 2021 so everybody will be with us in 2022," said Bradley.
For a full list of Soulard Mardi Gras activities this year, click here.
