SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Terry Hoffman says he was in for a surprise when picking up tools at a property he’s flipping in the Soulard neighborhood.
“I just don’t understand the whole idea why people will break into someone else’s property,” said Hoffman.
He says one of the teens bolted out the backdoor, the other started charging towards him, attacking him.
“He knocked me down and pushed me back. I got up he charged me again, and punched me in the face again and I saw him run out,” said Hoffman.
Hoffman says the duo broke in Tuesday morning.
He’s been a Soulard resident for nearly 40 years and says he’s seen his peaks and valleys in crime trends.
“For whatever reason this is a pretty residential part of the neighborhood and why there is a recent uptick here I’m not quite sure,” said Hoffman.
Just down the street, his neighbors caught another pair breaking into a property.
Police are not saying if the two crimes are connected.
For Hoffman he hope to see an arrest soon.
“I hope they can solve through the clutter and find these two guys,” said Hoffman.