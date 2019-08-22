ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A long-time boutique in the heart of Soulard is closing its doors later this month.
The Porch Wine & Gift Boutique located at 9th and Lafayette has been in business since 2004.
After 15 years, the owners say its time for a new adventure.
"If I could say anything.. it would be to support your small business brick & mortar. We work hard to bring new and different things to the market and there's so many good shops in the city right now that you should really pay attention to..," said Owner Cathy Weldon.
The shop doesn't have a specific closing date yet, but they told News 4 it will be by the end of the month.
Weldon says another business has already reserved the store's prime space and will be moving in soon.
