ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Mask-less faces and large crowds is something you definitely won't see Saturday for Soulard's annual Mardi Gras celebration.

With COVID-19 still looming, this year's Mardi Gras will look very different. St. Louis' 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar said having to make drastic changes for this weekend was challenging but necessary to keep people safe.

"There's absolutely no street festival happening, there are no street closures, there are no organized activities," Coatar explained.

Episode 129: The year without Mardi Gras For the first time in 42 years, there will be no Mardi Gras parade in the streets of Soulard.

The alderman says city law enforcement, street crews, and health department officials will also be monitoring celebrations Saturday. Bars and restaurants will have a different feel as well.

Tom Gullickson, general manager at 1860's Saloon in Soulard, says in his 35 years celebrating Mardi Gras, this by far has thrown him through a loop.

"We can start with the pandemic, but let's go further with this cold, my goodness. This is the coldest I've ever seen it," Gullickson said.

1860's Saloon and several other Soulard bars are hosting ticket only events Saturday. Gullickson says you can purchase tickets ahead of time and reserve a spot.

City leaders are also concerned about the dangerously cold temperatures Saturday.

"Even with the cold weather, the city's not going to tolerate any gatherings in the street tomorrow," Coatar explained.

Gullickson and Coatar both emphasize, if you do come out, please follow health guidelines.

For a list of bars and restaurants participating in the ticket experience, click here. To watch the parade virtually and for more information, visit here.