ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Soulard bar owner is facing charges, accused of fatally shooting a 42-year-old man in an alley outside a commercial building he owns in South City.
Joshua Lundak, 39, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal actions. Police said he shot and killed Jeffrey Amick win the 2400 block of Indiana just before 8:30 a.m. on June 5. Lundak owns Henry's in Soulard, at 825 Allen Avenue.
Video shows Lundak driving down the alley and stopping when Amick approaches his car. The two men then started arguing, a PC statement said.
Police say Amick then threw something at the side of the building. Lundak was out of his car by this time, and using the driver's side of the car as cover, and shot Amick.
Lundak then went inside the building, grabbed a shotgun, came back outside and shot Amick as he laid on the ground, police say. Authorities allege Lundak then shot Amick again when he noticed he was not dead. Amick was not armed.
Amick was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Police say Lundak later told an off-duty officer that he shot Amick and was advised to turn himself in but is still at-large. Officers say Lundak is flight risk because he owns boats near Miami.
Police did not say what led to the shooting.
Scott Rosenblum is representing Lundak. He said Lundak plans to plead not guilty and they look forward to taking this case to trial and reviewing the evidence.
Rosenblum would not comment on where Lundak is or whether Lundak would turn himself in.
Anyone with information on Lundak's whereabouts is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
