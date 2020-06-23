ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Soulard bar owner is facing charges, accused of fatally shooting a 42-year-old man in an alley outside a commercial building he owns in South City.
Joshua Lundak, 39, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal actions. Police said he shot and killed Jeffrey Amick in the 2400 block of Indiana just before 8:30 a.m. on June 5. Lundak owns Henry's in Soulard, at 825 Allen Avenue.
Lundak was at large but police said as of Tuesday afternoon, he is in police custody.
Video shows Lundak driving down the alley and stopping when Amick approaches his car. The two men then started arguing, a probable cause statement said.
Police say Amick then threw something at the side of the building. Lundak was out of his car by this time, and using the driver's side of the car as cover, and shot Amick.
Lundak then went inside the building, grabbed a shotgun, came back outside and shot Amick as he laid on the ground, police say. Authorities allege Lundak then shot Amick again when he noticed he was not dead. Amick was not armed.
Amick was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Police did not say what led to the shooting.
Scott Rosenblum is representing Lundak. He said Lundak plans to plead not guilty and they look forward to taking this case to trial and reviewing the evidence.
