ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - They are restrictions many city bars and restaurants were hoping would be lifted by Labor Day.
“All necessary things, but of course from a financial standpoint it has impacted us,” said Tommy Mason with International Tap House (iTap).
Restrictions on bars and restaurants that were put in place in St. Louis City in mid-August will be in effect past Labor Day, city health officials announced Friday.
Under the restrictions, bars, restaurants and nightclubs are ordered to limit their permitted occupancy to 50 percent and to close at 11 p.m.
Tommy Mason is a manager at (iTap) in Soulard, he says the restrictions have impacted their business but he understands why they are still in place.
“It’s unfortunate, but it’s based off of the numbers and we knew that it was coming, because the (lowering) curve hasn’t been really effective at all, and we’ve seen spikes in the Midwest all that information, taken with a grain of salt, we still have to adhere to what’s going on,” Mason said.
The restrictions were put into place on August 13 and were set to expire on Monday. They will remain in place because city officials say because those under 40-years-old represent the a majority of new COVID-19 cases in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.