ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- While many businesses are struggling during the pandemic, a Soulard bakery is actually expanding.
Mauke's Bakery and Country Store opened just 11 days ago in the Soulard neighborhood.
It started out in one of the stalls at the Soulard Farmers Market, and now the eatery has its own building on South 8th.
Owner Angie Swyers lost her full-time job in the corporate world and started the process of growing her bakery when the pandemic hit.
She said so far the support from the community has been great.
Everything is made fresh on site, there is outdoor seating, and food can be ordered to-go.
Business has been good enough they are looking for help at the bakery. They also plan to keep the stall at the farmer's market.
