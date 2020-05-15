SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A Soulard artist is bringing creativity to his neighborhood during the coronavirus pandemic, painting a canvas in front of his home every morning for the last two months.
Each day, Rich Brooks sketches an idea out on paper and brings it to life on the canvas. The next day, he paints over the previous day's picture, transforming it into a new piece of art.
“I just wanted to do something that was public and fun and you talk about sanity…this is sanity," Brooks said.
Every morning for the last 53 days, Brooks has set up shop on the sidewalk in his Soulard neighborhood and paints from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Later in the day, he creates a black and white version on paper for children to color.
His creations are becoming the focal point of the neighborhood.
“Hundreds of people come by a day and take pictures, literally," he said. "A lot of them are teachers so they send it to their kids.”
On Friday morning, a few of Brooks' friends sat and watched him paint.
“It’s just something that’s happening that’s not inside four walls," Joe Hauser said.
Thursday's canvas centered around a graduation theme for a graduate in Brooks' neighborhood. But Friday morning, it was quickly transformed into a canvas encouraging people to wash their hands.
“That's what amazes me," Hauser said. "You have to be creative enough to be able to come up with something every day.”
