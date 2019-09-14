Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Chicago.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- Just hours before fans will pour into the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for the blink-182 and Lil Wayne concert, the New Orleans rapper tweeted that he will not hit the stage tonight.

In a tweet, Lil Wayne said he will not perform after he was reportedly kicked out of the Ritz-Carlton hotel. The rapper said police were involved in the incident. 

Officials at Hollywood Casino said the incident is still "unfolding" but confirmed the rapper will not be performing tonight. However, Blink 182 is still set to hit the stage tonight.

This isn't the first time the rapper has either backed out of a performance on tour or cut his set short. 

Limited information has been released about the incident. News 4 is working to learn more. 

