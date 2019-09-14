ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- Just hours before fans will pour into the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for the blink-182 and Lil Wayne concert, the New Orleans rapper tweeted that he will not hit the stage tonight.
In a tweet, Lil Wayne said he will not perform after he was reportedly kicked out of the Ritz-Carlton hotel. The rapper said police were involved in the incident.
Sorry not doing the show tonight in St Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the ritz and 12 got involve so I gotta slide. Tht y’all f w me out here. Dam slime. It’s all luv tho— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 14, 2019
Officials at Hollywood Casino said the incident is still "unfolding" but confirmed the rapper will not be performing tonight. However, Blink 182 is still set to hit the stage tonight.
This isn't the first time the rapper has either backed out of a performance on tour or cut his set short.
Limited information has been released about the incident. News 4 is working to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.