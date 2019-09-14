ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- Just hours before fans will pour into the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre for the blink-182 and Lil Wayne concert, the New Orleans rapper tweeted he will not hit the stage tonight.
In a tweet, Lil Wayne said he will not perform after he was reportedly kicked out of the Ritz-Carlton hotel. The Clayton Police Department said the rapper and his entourage walked out voluntarily and were not kicked out.
Sorry not doing the show tonight in St Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the ritz and 12 got involve so I gotta slide. Tht y’all f w me out here. Dam slime. It’s all luv tho— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 14, 2019
Police said Lil Wayne and his crew were receiving calls and complaints about the smell of marijuana coming out of their hotel room. Hotel staff had asked them to open the balcony door to air the room but the rapper was upset by the calls made against him and he argued with the hotel staff. Police said Lil Wayne and his crew were in the lobby being argumentative when officers arrived.
Officers kept peace between the rapper's crew and the staff. Lil Wayne and his entourage then walked out voluntarily and the hotel asked police not to take any further action.
Officials at Hollywood Casino confirmed the rapper will not be performing tonight. However, Blink 182 is still set to hit the stage. Neck Deep will open the show at 7:30 p.m.
This isn't the first time the rapper has either backed out of a performance on tour or cut his set short.
