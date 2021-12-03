'Sorry I couldn't protect you' | Family reacts to Eureka High teen shot and killed

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Logan Kennedy says his sister Kiley Kennedy was his world.

"She was a bright kid. Had a bright future. She was talking about moving to California and going to school out there,” Logan Kennedy said. "My mom was sick growing up and my dad worked a lot, so she was like a daughter to me. I actually basically raised her."

He says his 18-year-old sister, who was also a Eureka High School senior, was the kind of person that spoke her mind, had a big heart and always had a way of making him laugh even as children.

“She was fun, wild, sporadic. She liked to have fun and just be herself. She was very liked,” Logan Kennedy said. “She was the life of the party. If she had something to say, she didn’t hold back. She had no filter, [touched] a lot of people, made a lot of people happy.”

On Wednesday at 7 a.m. the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call that a woman was lying on the ground in the area of Highway 100 near Country Aire Drive near Pacific, Mo. The body was later identified as Kiley’s.

"Sorry I couldn't protect you. And sorry I wasn’t there,” Logan Kennedy said. "She was just someone I really wanted to guide and help and protect. It kills me I can't."

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Major Case Squad announced that Kiley was shot in the right side of her upper chest.

Now, two 16-year-old male juveniles are facing one count of second-degree murder in her death, though police cannot release names of the suspects because of their age. Major Case Squad says the victim and the suspects are known to each other but they are still investigating exactly how.

Following interviews with the two suspects, investigators were able to locate a 9-millimeter handgun pistol at a home in Pacific, which they believe is the murder weapon. Both suspects are currently being held at the St. Charles County Detention Facility.

"The victim had been led to this location here in Franklin County, by the two juvenile males. When she arrived at the location that she was found, there was an altercation at that time over narcotics and money,” said Lieutenant Tom Wilkinson with Major Case Squad. “During that altercation is when she was shot."

Kiley’s death comes as a shock to the Rockwood School District Community, less than three weeks since a fiery crash in West County killed three teens, two of which were students in the district.

“We’ve been unfortunately in pain for a couple of weeks now,” said Terry Harris, executive director of Student Services with Rockwood School District. “We don’t expect this to happen to young people.

The district is now extending its support and resources to anyone in the community who needs counseling after losing Kiley or feels triggered by loss in general following the news of her death.

“Any student that is in need of help, that student can say to their teacher, I need some support, the teacher will send the kid down to the counselor or to the assistant principal’s office, then we will go from there in terms of providing the support that is needed for the student, said Harris. “Any student that is in need of support during the holiday season or off time, we will make sure that we’ve hooked that student up with the services that they may need.”

Logan Kennedy says even though he has lost his sister, he does not want to focus on the negativity of what happened.

"I just want to say whoever is involved, whoever did this, you did something really messed up but there's too much darkness in this world, and I don't hate you. I forgive you,” said Logan Kennedy.

While his family is still seeking justice in Kiley’s death, Logan Kennedy says communities need to show more compassion for one another and work together to help prevent young lives from making mistakes that could take a life.

"That's what we have to do, in her name. We've got to figure out something and make a change," he said. "We definitely need to go out in our communities, and help kids. Help people with mental illness, and things like that to prevent things like this."

Even when students are not in school or on break, the Rockwood School District works with the St. Louis Children’s Fund and is in partnership with outside providers to make sure they can offer students access to counseling and other support services. More information can be found here.