ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One day after the first COVID-19 vaccines in St. Louis were given to frontline workers at Mercy Hospital South, soreness was the only side effect reported.
Nicole Boyer, a nurse who treats COVID patients in the hospital's intensive care unit, received the vaccine in her right arm.
"It's fine it's just sore, the muscle, like it would be with the flu shot," she said.
According to the FDA, the potential side effects from the vaccine include pain, swelling and redness at the site of the injection. Other side effects include fatigue, headache and nausea.
Nineteen nurses and doctors and one chaplain were the first to receive the vaccine.
Dr. Aamina Akhtar is an infectious disease specialist and the Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Hospital South. She was first in line to get the shot. Akhtar said the most significant side effect has been the sense of hope that the vaccine has provided.
"It gives you an amazing sense of empowerment and joy at the same time. You know taking a small control over the situation," said Dr. Akhtar.
Akhtar said the high rate of COVID cases in the community has led to more frontline workers testing positive and which threatens to create a critical shortage of workers. She hopes the vaccine will keep more doctors and nurses healthy and continuing to care for their patients.
